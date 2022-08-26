Left Menu

Audi enters Formula One

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:45 IST
Audi enters Formula One
  • Germany

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi is entering motor racing's Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday. Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026 with a specially developed power unit, the carmaker said, adding that a decision on which team it will be lining up within 2026 will be announced before the end of this year.

A key part of Audi's decision to join Formula One is the racing series' goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.

