Audi enters Formula One

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi is entering motor racing's Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday. Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026 with a specially developed power unit, the carmaker said, adding that a decision on which team it will be lining up within 2026 will be announced before the end of this year.

A key part of Audi's decision to join Formula One is the racing series' goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)