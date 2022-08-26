U.S. audit regulator says has signed an audit agreement with China

The U.S. audit regulator said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators, taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said it is the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the PCAOB has ever reached with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)