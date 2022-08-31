Left Menu

Palestinian detainee to end nearly 6-month hunger strike

Lawyers and physicians have warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, 40, was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike. He was protesting being held without charge or trial in whats known as administrative detention. Israel says the practice is needed to jail dangerous militants, while critics say it denies detainees due process.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:15 IST
The Palestinian Authority says a detainee held without charge or trial by Israel will suspend his nearly six-month hunger strike after receiving a “written agreement” that he will be released in October. Lawyers and physicians have warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, 40, was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike. He was protesting being held without charge or trial in what's known as administrative detention. Israel says the practice is needed to jail dangerous militants, while critics say it denies detainees due process.

