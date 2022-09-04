Chennai hospital launches ambulance tracking facility

mSirenPilot, a mobile application launched by Gleneagles Global Health City enables traffic police to track the movement of ambulance and ensure faster clearance of vehicular traffic, a release from the hospital said. ''This advanced technology has the potential to assist hospitals and traffic police to monitor the movement of ambulances while transporting patients,'' it said. ''The time delay in treating critical patients worsens the outcome of the treatment. Golden hour is the first 60 minutes in a patient's life where the patient can be saved if the right treatment is provided,'' Gleneagles Global Health City head of department and senior consultant, department of accident and emergency, Sriram R said.

''Our emergency team can efficiently track and coordinate with the ambulance to improve the treatment provided,'' he said.

The mSirenPilot also offers a free mobile application powered by the world's first 'Smart Siren Technology', which enables road drivers and traffic police to proactively create a green corridor and assist emergency ambulances in moving faster through traffic, the press release claimed.

Gleneagles Global Health City, CEO, Dr Alok Khullar said, ''every year, countless lives are lost because of delay in definitive treatment within the 'Golden Hour'.'' ''With the launch of mSirenPilot-a smart ambulance platform, support is extended to interact with the hospital's emergency response team more efficiently and effectively,'' he said.

