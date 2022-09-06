Left Menu

U.S. Department of Commerce releases plan for $50 bln chips investments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:07 IST
U.S. Department of Commerce releases plan for $50 bln chips investments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Commerce released its plan for implementing its $50 billion program to subsidize domestic chip manufacturing and expand research early on Tuesday.

The CHIPS - Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors - for America Fund is meant to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

Specific guidance for companies on how to make applications will be released by early February 2023, the Department said in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022