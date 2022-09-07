Online Learning Platform, Harappa Bags Gold and Silver at 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Harappa, one of India's leading online institutions for behavioral, social, and cognitive skills training, has won three coveted Brandon Hall Group (Gold and two Silvers) awards for excellence in the Best Use of Blended Learning and Best Advance in Leadership Development for Women categories. The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for exceptional work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

The Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. All the entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Harappa had entered the awards with their enterprise partners PVR, Disney and Sterlite Technologies. The company won a gold award for the PVR 'Prakhar' Managers' Excellence Program, an 18-week learning journey designed to prepare over 60 managers for greater responsibilities, thereby creating an impact on the organization's future by transforming how managers perceive roles.

Two silver awards were won for the People First Program for Sterlite Technologies and The NEXT Program for Disney Star. NEXT was a 16-week program for high-performing women professionals preparing for senior leadership roles. The training programs were delivered successfully through various technologies, approaches, and tools.

The People First Program was a 16-week learning journey designed to prepare over 100 managers for greater responsibilities. The program was designed to create an impact on the organization's future where performance and impact are driven by communication, collaboration, and commitment.

''We are thrilled to have won in the two categories (three awards) at the Brandon Hall HCM Awards that we had applied for. This is a testament to the tireless efforts that we make to develop tailor-made programs, best suited to the needs of each organization. This win has strengthened our commitment to provide impactful learning experiences to all our partners. We look forward to empowering more working professionals with personalized learning support at their crucial career cusps,'' said Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa.

''Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,'' said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About Harappa Harappa, a learner-centered institution of the future committed to empowering its learners with Thrive Skills, comprises 400,000+ learners and 150+ enterprise clients. Its courses and programs drive transformative career success using Thrive Skills—an essential set of cognitive, social, and behavioral skills to enable individuals to continuously succeed at every stage of their career. Harappa's pedagogical approach is rooted in academic research, expert insights, and behavioral science.

