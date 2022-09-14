You can now directly share Google Meet artifacts with meeting co-hosts

Certain Google Meet features generate meeting artifacts which include Meet recordings, attendance reports, polling reports, and other documents and are automatically shared with the primary meeting host. Now, these artifacts can be directly shared with the meeting co-hosts as well, Google announced on Tuesday.

If you want co-hosts to get Meeting Artifacts, you, as a primary meeting host, must:

"" data-outlined="false">Have Host Management turned on before somebody can be added as a co-host.

Add them as co-hosts when you set up or edit the event in Google Calendar.

Select the artifact sharing checkbox when you add co-hosts in Google Calendar.

Google also noted that:

If you promote someone to a co-host during an ongoing meeting, they won't get Meeting Artifacts for that particular meeting. You must add them as a co-host when you set up or edit the event in Google Calendar.

If a participant's co-host status is removed during the meeting, they still get Meeting Artifacts. They won't receive artifacts for any future meetings that use the same code.

Co-hosts added to a series of ongoing meetings get Meeting Artifacts for future meetings that use the same code.

For Google Classroom meetings, all co-teachers are recognized as co-hosts and automatically get Meeting Artifacts. Their co-host status can't be removed within Google Classroom. If a user is removed as a co-teacher, they no longer receive meeting artifacts.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, Education Fundamentals, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

The ability to directly share Google Meet artifacts with the meeting co-hosts will not be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.