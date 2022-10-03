Vida, Powered by Hero, Sets up a Unique, First-of-Its-Kind Installation

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Hero MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand, Vida, powered by Hero, is all set to launch its first product on October 7, 2022. In an endeavor to enhance customer experience, the brand has set up a unique, one-of-its-kind installation, (first by any auto major globally) at Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

The much-talked-about installation captures the journey of the making of India’s not-first electric scooter.

Several actual parts and prototypes that were rigorously tested at Hero MotoCorp’s world-class R&D center, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur, have been put in a glass case for the world to see.

The numerous parts and prototypes exemplify the rigor, safety norms and protocols that have been put in place while developing the scooter. An ode to the company’s sustainability focus, the parts are recyclable.

The installation showcasing Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing and R&D excellence, highlights the prototypes, distance and time that have gone into developing the product. A statement on the installation represents the thoroughness - “Built to last, 1006 prototypes were tested across 200,000 kms and spent 25,000 hours to arrive at the final one.” The installation has caught the attention of customers and public who are coming to get a sneak peek into the future mobility solution from Vida. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Installation at Gurugram Cyber Hub

