Tragic Turn: Nepali Woman Found Dead in Gurugram PG
A 23-year-old Nepali woman named Kalpana was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at a PG in Gurugram. Her body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, and no suicide note was found. The reasons behind her death are under investigation, with police uncovering a bottle of alcohol on the scene.
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman from Nepal was found dead in a Gurugram paying guest accommodation, police reported on Saturday. The young woman, identified as Kalpana, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented room, situated on Fazilpur Road in Badshahpur.
Authorities revealed that Kalpana had arrived in Gurugram four days earlier. The grim discovery was made on Friday when the owner of the PG alerted police after finding the room locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door, officers found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling.
No suicide note was located at the scene, although a bottle of alcohol was discovered in the room. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that the cause of death is being examined.
