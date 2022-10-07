Suspect in custody over Las Vegas Strip stabbings; at least one dead

A man suspected of stabbing multiple people on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding at least five, was taken into custody, local police said.

In a series of Twitter messages, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbings took place just before noon near the Wynn Las Vegas casino. The victims were taken to local hospitals, police said, but provided no further details. A representative of the department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Local media said Captain Dori Koren of the Metropolitan Police told reporters at a briefing that eight were stabbed and said two of them had died of their wounds. Police recovered a "large kitchen knife" at the scene, Koren said. Four victims were taken to University Medical Center, one was in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one was in fair condition, the KLAS-TV reported, citing a hospital spokesperson. "This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her," said Jason Adams, as reported by KLAS-TV.

The attacks took place along a stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard known as the Strip. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement on Twitter that the state would make resources available to boost security on the Strip.

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy," he said. Las Vegas, which is known for its casinos, attractions and night life, was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in 2017. A sniper in a hotel room fired down at an outdoor concert killing 58 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)