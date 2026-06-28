Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Ban for Teens

Australia plans to double the penalties for tech companies that fail to comply with its social media ban for under-16s. Despite the ban, many teens still access social media by circumventing age-check mechanisms. The government aims to empower the eSafety Commissioner to enforce stricter compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Said On Saturday It Would Double The Maximum Penalty It Can Impose On Tech Firms That Fail To Uphold A Groundbreaking Social Media Ban For Children | Updated: 28-06-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 10:07 IST
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Ban for Teens
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Australia announced it will double the maximum fine it imposes on tech firms that fail to adhere to its groundbreaking social media ban for under-16s. The decision, driven by mounting evidence of the ban's ineffectiveness, raises the penalty to A$99 million, a significant increase from the previous A$49.5 million.

The government will bolster the eSafety Commissioner's powers, enabling it to demand evidence from social media companies on measures taken to block accounts for teens. Platforms under scrutiny include Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, with officials finding the current age-assurance rules easily bypassed.

PM Anthony Albanese criticized big tech for insufficient efforts to comply. Studies reveal 85% of Australian teens aged 12 to 15 continue using social media despite the ban. As Australia contemplates legislative amendments to strengthen enforcement, Reddit is challenging the ban on free speech grounds in the country’s highest court.

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