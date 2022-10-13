EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators preparing charges against Google over adtech -sources

EU antitrust regulators are preparing charges against Alphabet unit Google over its digital advertising business due to the slow pace of settlement talks, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission launched an investigation into Google's adtech business in June last year, concerned that the U.S. tech giant may be getting an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

The EU competition enforcer is likely to issue the charges early next year although the timing may still change, one of the people said.

