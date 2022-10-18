Male Celebrities Wearing Platinum Jewellery on the Red Carpet

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In the past, male celebrities would typically only wear a wedding ring and a wristwatch on the red carpet, but this is no longer the case. Today major stars including Travis Barker, Justin Timberlake, Joe Jonas, and Austin Butler are now opting for a variety of statement jewellery designs set in platinum including brooches, necklaces and pins. Platinum has become increasingly popular for men’s fashion jewellery because it’s one of the densest metals on the planet, so it’s long-lasting and offers the most secure hold on diamonds. The metal’s natural whiteness brings out the brilliance of diamonds and gemstones. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for the platinum jewellery industry, highlights some of the most notable men’s jewellery looks from the red carpet this past year. More platinum jewellery designs and information can be found @menofplatinum (IG) About Platinum Guild International (PGI) Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes ithe four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

