Messages by Google gets fresh new look and a bunch of new features

Google will soon start rolling out a bunch of new 'safer, smarter and more modern' features to Messages by Google. This includes a fresh new look, the ability to emoji reaction to SMS texts, chat with businesses found on Search and Maps directly through Messages and more.

"As RCS adoption accelerates, we're doing what's possible to improve messaging between Android and iOS, like adding support for reactions. This builds on a suite of features that you already love, like an organized inbox that separates personal and business messages, the ability to share sharper videos and scheduled messages. And we're doing even more," Google said.

Starting with the new design, Google is updating icons for Messages and apps including Contacts and Phone to adapt to Material You themes and make them instantly recognizable.

Messages by Google is adding the ability for users to respond to an individual message in a conversation when RCS is enabled, making it easier to respond to a specific message without breaking the flow.

Soon, you will be able to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emoji as well.

Next up, you can view a voice message transcribed into text. Voice Message Transcription auto-transcribes the message so you can access it with ease. The feature is available on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6A, Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Fold 4.

Reminders are now included directly in Messages in order to help you remember important moments without navigating across several apps on your phone.

Additionally, YouTube integration makes it easier to quickly watch YouTube videos in a conversation without ever leaving the app.

Next up, Messages by Google will now let you "star" messages that contain texts like addresses, door codes and phone numbers and easily find it later.

Further, Messages will now recognize texts like "Can you talk now?" and suggest a Meet call by showing an icon right next to the message and for messages like "Let's meet at 6pm on Tuesday", it will suggest adding calendar events.

Google is also experimenting with a new feature that lets you chat with businesses you found on Search and Maps directly through Messages.

The tech giant has also joined forces with United Airlines to offer messaging on United flights, when RCS is turned on. It will be available on United WiFi for most carriers starting this fall, with broader support coming soon.