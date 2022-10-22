Left Menu

TechEx Event | Updated: 22-10-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 10:32 IST
IoT Tech Expo Global announces new speakers!
Image Credit: TechEx Event
New speakers have just been announced for the upcoming The IoT Tech Expo Global, taking place on the 1-2 December 2022 at Olympia, London

We are now only 5 weeks away from the start of the IoT Tech Expo Global, where over the course of two days, you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit over 150 exhibition stalls with the newest technology solutions and connect with the representatives of some of the biggest brands, all implementing the Internet of Things within their sectors.

The organisers have announced the next group of speakers, who will share their knowledge at the upcoming IoT Tech Expo. Some of the highlight speakers include:

  • Sotiria Lavasa - Senior Digital Consultant, Smart Buildings - Arup
  • Ange Johnson de Wet - Head of Cloud & Technology Change Risk - Lloyds Banking Group
  • Ben Lomax Thorpe - Global Leading Professional, Digital Twin - Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Ian Smithyman - Remote Operating Transformation Director - Mitie
  • Dale Sinclair - Director, Head of Digital Innovation - WSP

Discover the full lineup by clicking on this linkThe first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party, attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners, and delegates who purchase a VIP Networking ticket.

The IoT Tech Expo will be part of TechEx Global which is made up of 6 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, PLUS Techforge Media's Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.

The event is attended by CTO's, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up's, OEM's, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and many more representatives of top brands implementing IoT. The expo is expected to attract over 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and a minimum of 100 speakers.

If you are interested in attending, you can secure your free pass or a paid VIP networking ticket by accessing the IoT Tech Expo website.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

