Left Menu

Microsoft detects opportunistic ransomware campaigns impacting global education sector

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:28 IST
Microsoft detects opportunistic ransomware campaigns impacting global education sector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has identified active ransomware and extortion campaigns by a threat actor it tracks as DEV-0832, also known as Vice Society. While the cybercriminal group's previous opportunistic attacks have affected various industries, the latest attacks between July and October 2022 have heavily impacted the education sector, particularly in the United States.

In several cases, Microsoft assesses that DEV-0832 did not deploy ransomware, instead, the threat actors appeared to exfiltrate data and dwell within compromised networks. It sometimes avoids a ransomware payload in favor of simple extortion - threatening to release stolen data unless a payment is made.

According to the Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence researchers, DEV-0832 deployed multiple commodity ransomware variants over the past year including BlackCat, QuantumLocker, Zeppelin. Its latest payload is a Zeppelin variant that includes Vice Society-specific file extensions, such as .v-s0ciety, .v-society, and, most recently, .locked.

In one intrusion, Microsoft security researchers identified DEV-0832 attempt to deploy QuantumLocker binaries, followed by another attempt to deploy suspected Zeppelin ransomware binaries within five hours. This, according to Microsoft, might suggest that the group maintains multiple ransomware payloads and switches depending on target defenses or, alternatively, that dispersed operators working under the DEV-0832 umbrella might maintain their own preferred ransomware payloads for distribution.

"The shift from a ransomware as a service (RaaS) offering (BlackCat) to a purchased wholly-owned malware offering (Zeppelin) and a custom Vice Society variant indicates DEV-0832 has active ties in the cybercriminal economy and has been testing ransomware payload efficacy or post-ransomware extortion opportunities," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Additionally, the cybercriminal group has cross-platform capabilities - Microsoft security researchers identified the deployment of a Vice Society Linux Encryptor on a Linux ESXi server.

Microsoft observed that DEV-0832 relies on misusing legitimate system tools like Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line (WMIC), Impacket's WMIexec functionality, vssadmin command and more to reduce the need to launch malware or malicious scripts that automated security solutions might detect.

Microsoft's blog also highlights mitigations to reduce the impact of this threat.

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022