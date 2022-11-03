Left Menu

New Russian submarine successfully fires ballistic missile -defence ministry

In a statement, the ministry said the Generalissimus Suvorov had launched a Bulava intercontinental missile in the northern White Sea with a dummy payload that reached a test site in the Far East Russian region of Kamchatka. The Bulava is designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:48 IST
New Russian submarine successfully fires ballistic missile -defence ministry

A new nuclear-powered submarine that is soon set to enter service with the Russian navy has successfully fired a ballistic missile as part of final testing, the defence ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said the Generalissimus Suvorov had launched a Bulava intercontinental missile in the northern White Sea with a dummy payload that reached a test site in the Far East Russian region of Kamchatka.

The Bulava is designed to carry a nuclear warhead. The Generalissimus Suvorov is the second Borei-A class submarine to be built. Moscow says it is equipped with cutting-edge navigation, radio engineering, sonar, and missile and torpedo weaponry systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made two speeches in September in which he indicated that he would, if needed, use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its war in Ukraine, which his forces invaded eight months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022