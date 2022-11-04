Left Menu

Twitter starts laying off staff in India

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platforms new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable.Worlds richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.This was followed by an exodus of top management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:38 IST
Twitter starts laying off staff in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable.

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

''Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,'' a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a ''significant chunk'' of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, ''In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.'' It said that ''everyone will receive an individual email''.

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

''If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,'' Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022