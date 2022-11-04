Left Menu

Samsung working on '8K' version of its massive Odyssey Neo G9 monitor

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to announce an unprecedented 8K resolution version of its Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, AMD recently revealed at its RDNA 3 GPU event.

Samsung working on '8K' version of its massive Odyssey Neo G9 monitor
South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to announce an unprecedented 8K resolution version of its Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, AMD recently revealed at its RDNA 3 GPU event. According to The Verge, the upcoming successor will feature DisplayPort 2.1, but that's the only other thing that is currently known. AMD says more details regarding the massive curved screen will be unveiled at CES 2023 in January.

Although the 32:9 aspect ratio of these monitors implies the screen won't be a true 8K resolution--for comparison, the '5K' Odyssey G9 has a height of only 1440 pixels in addition to its 5,120 pixels of width--it would probably represent a significant boost in the vertical dimension, reported The Verge. Nowadays, true 4K, 16:9 displays have a vertical resolution of 2,160 pixels, but a 32:9 '8K' monitor should do better. At 8,000 pixels wide and 32:9, there should be a height of 2,250 pixels, so users should get 4K quality or better in that dimension.

However, the final specs of the monitor will only be out when Samsung debuts it. Also, the upcoming monitor will come with a hefty price tag as the Neo G9 debuted at USD 2,500, compared to the USD 1,480 price of the original, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

