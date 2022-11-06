Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam damaged in shelling -Russian media

Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam was damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing emergency services.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a representative of the emergency services as saying that a rocket launched by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile system had hit the dam's lock and caused damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)