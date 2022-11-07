Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after U.S. midterm elections - NYT
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress.
Changes to Twitter's verification process came a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks. Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.
Reuters reported
on Thursday that Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
