Google rolls out November 2022 security update to Pixel devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-11-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 07:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has released the November 2022 security update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 13. This update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel smartphones.

With the November 2022 update, Google has also rolled out a fix for the issue that occasionally caused the green display flicker in certain conditions on the Pixel 7 series.

The November 2022 Pixel update rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. It is gradually rolling out to the Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6/6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7/7 Pro.

Below is the complete update changelog for November 2022 Pixel security update:

Battery & Charging

  • Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a)

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in certain conditions (Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro)
  • Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro)

System

  • Fix for the issue occasionally causing the Photos app to crash when using certain editing features (Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro)

Further, in the Android Security Bulletin for November 2022, Google has detailed several security vulnerabilities that apply to the 2022-11-01 patch level as well as the 2022-11-05 patch level. You can get more details here.

