Microsoft rolls out iCloud Photos integration for Windows 11 Photos app

American tech giant Microsoft has started rolling out the iCloud Photos integration update for its Windows 11 Photos app. According to GSM Arena, this new feature is available via an update to the Photos app available on the Microsoft Store. Users will also need to download and sign into the iCloud for Windows app.

A user's complete iCloud Photos library is essentially brought to their PC through this feature. On their Windows 11 PC, service subscribers should be able to access the images and movies they've taken with and uploaded from their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The feature will roll out to all Windows 11 users by the end of this month. It is not available on Windows 10, which has the older Photos app.

Apple recently released the Apple Music app on the Microsoft Store for Xbox. The company will also make this app available on Windows, alongside a new Apple TV app. These are expected to arrive in 2023, reported GSM Arena. Meanwhile, last month, Microsoft published an update roadmap for WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) that confirms Android 13 support for Windows 11 is on its way.

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft introduced the so-called WSA along with Windows 11 and the aim was to bring the two operating systems closer together through various integrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)