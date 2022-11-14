Hafele Introduces New Digital Locks for Home Security

Over the years, evolution in living patterns has demanded more from the traditional locks than mere home security. Today, people want smarter and convenient options to manage the access to their homes - the question is no longer about who stays out of the house but who can be let in. As we move into the future, Hafele introduces its new Digital Home Security Solutions that bring to you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more; attempting to provoke a serious thought not just about home security but also about how easy can your daily interactions with the door be made. These solutions from Hafele allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience. So, it's time to move to a smarter way of life - it's time to 'Reimagine Access'! The new Digital Locks - RE-Inforce, RE-Inspire, RE-Push, RE-Split and RE-Twist - bring to you, contemporary design, advanced functionality, easy access, and control through a mobile application providing you with a comprehensive security solution at your fingertips. RE-Inforce Classic Design, Multiple Access Modes: RE-Inforce security with this sleek all-in-one digital lock. With multiple access options and a flushed body that appears as if it is forged out of black glass, this lock provides superior functionality and sophisticated aesthetics. Easy to use and set-up (with an option of operating via the Hafele Smart Living App), the lock provides access through fingerprint, RFID card, password and via the mobile application. Delivering high security, the lock safeguards the door within 3 seconds of closing it and offers a robust deadbolt connection ensuring utmost safety. RE-Inspire Stylish, strong design combined with innovative technology: Characterized by soft and minimalist lines, Hafele's RE-Inspire makes achieving 100% reliable security as easy as breathing. The primary access modes - Key-pad, RFID, and Fingerprint - are complemented by smart, innovative technologies like Bluetooth enabled access (via the Hafele Smart Lock mobile application) and Smart Home Integration (via Z-wave module). You can choose and pick the level of security you desire by using one or multiple modes to keep your home and your loved ones safe. Encased in rich Copper and Black finishes, RE-Inspire compounds safety and aesthetics simultaneously. RE-Push Elegant design, optimum functionality, and effortless operation in one solution: Effectively integrating smart ergonomics and technology, Hafele's RE-Push Digital Lock cuts a sharp figure, packed in a sleek and elegant design and offers a multitude of features that enhance your home security exponentially. The key principle behind RE-Push is its convenient operation; whether it be in terms of the easily held elevated handle to open the door with a flourish or about managing and controlling the lock via the embedded Z-Wave Module for smart home connectivity. For full-proof safety, the lock comes with four additional access modes - Keypad, RFID, Fingerprint and Bluetooth access (using the Hafele Smart Lock mobile application). RE-Split Advanced Functionality, Minimalist Aesthetics: RE-Split successfully unites the functionalities of the lock and lever handle into one body, enhancing the door design with sleek aesthetics. This lock provides access via multiple modes - password, fingerprint and built-in Bluetooth key and is suitable for installation on internal and external doors across various settings. RE-Split hits the mark at capturing technological advancements that move towards providing more compact solutions packed with contemporary features. Furthermore, this lock can be operated as well as managed via the 'Hafele Smart Living' mobile application. It works on the Bluetooth Technology and allows you to set multiple access possibilities for yourself as well as your visitors through different password configurations on your mobile device. RE-Twist Feature-loaded, Contemporary Design: Hafele's RE-Twist Digital Lock with its sinuous design, that encapsulates extensive features, provides an attractive highlight to your door aesthetics. Laden with smart security elements such as auto locking and manual safety locking which can be accessed from the interiors, RE-Twist ensures utmost safety.

It also includes the functionality of a doorbell within the lock body - thereby eliminating the need of installing a separate door-bell module. Additionally, it comes with multiple access modes making door operations effortless and adaptable. RE-Design+ Sleek and Smart Security: Hafele's RE-Design+ Digital Rim Lock from Hafele comes in a handy, sleek and elegant design that fits perfectly onto your wooden main doors, adding an aesthetic edge to its overall look. This new lock combines four access modes - Keypad, RFID, Fingerprint and Bluetooth access - making it a full-proof security choice for your home. The embedded Bluetooth technology has made it more convenient to operate and configure the lock using the Hafele Smart Lock mobile application. The lock's contemporary design and slim cuts make it an ideal match for any modern looking door handle that you might want to adorn on your main doors. It is indeed rare to see a powerful combination of beautiful aesthetics and formidable security in one lock; RE-Design+ from Hafele brings this to reality.

