Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon.com Inc launched Amazon clinic on Tuesday, a virtual platform for common healthcare conditions like allergies, acne and asthma, expanding the e-commerce giant's presence in the U.S. healthcare space.

Amazon, which already runs Amazon Pharmacy, said the new service would operate in 32 states, and comes only months after it agreed to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

