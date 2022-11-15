Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc launched Amazon clinic on Tuesday, a virtual platform for common healthcare conditions like allergies, acne and asthma, expanding the e-commerce giant's presence in the U.S. healthcare space.

Amazon, which already runs Amazon Pharmacy, said the new service would operate in 32 states, and comes only months after it agreed to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion.

