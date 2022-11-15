OPPO says most of its smartphone working on Jio 5G, rest models to be ready soon

Smartphone maker OPPO India on Tuesday said that most of its smartphones are now working on the Jio 5G network and the rest of the devices will be made ready soon.

The company said that all its smartphones that will be launched in India in future will come with support for Jio 5G services.

''The brand has started rolling out software updates on their 5G-enabled product series across different price segments to support the standalone (SA) 5G network. Software updates for Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 7, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10 and A53s devices are already upgraded for SA network and users can now experience True 5G across cities wherein the network is available. Other models will be enabled for the SA network shortly,'' OPPO said in a statement.

The 5G services were launched by Airtel and Jio in October but several 5G enabled smartphones were not supporting their network.

Smartphone companies have been gradually rolling out software updates to support the 5G services of the two private telecom operators.

Jio has built a standalone (SA) 5G network which does not depend on existing 4G network for delivery of the high speed service.

''In collaboration with Reliance Jio, OPPO India has built products that offer high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency for an immersive and True 5G experience. Further, any 5G device launched by OPPO India henceforth will be SA network enabled,'' the statement said.

Jio is providing access to 5G services on a trial basis in eight cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The company claims to be delivering download speed in the range of 500 megabit per second to 1 gigabit per second on its ''TRUE 5G'' network.

''OPPO India's dedicated efforts towards the development of the 5G ecosystem in India will empower our users to experience True 5G. We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us on the same. ''Further, with this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible,'' OPPO India Vice President and Research and Development Head, Tasleem Arif said.

