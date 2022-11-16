Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon rocket begins fueling for debut launch
NASA's Artemis moon rocket begins fueling for debut launch
Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday began fueling NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket for its debut launch, a flight to kick off the U.S. space agency's Artemis program 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
