Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon rocket begins fueling for debut launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's Artemis moon rocket begins fueling for debut launch

Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday began fueling NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket for its debut launch, a flight to kick off the U.S. space agency's Artemis program 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

