HOLD-UK consumer price inflation hits 11.1% in October - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:32 IST
Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 11.1% in October, up from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would rise to 10.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

