ValueMomentum Ramps up Presence in Coimbatore, Its New Regional Development Center

ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software company, has ramped up its presence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India with its new 250 associate capacity regional development center located at ELCOT-SEZ, IT/ITES, TIDEL Park.

Since its opening in August 2022, the new location already has over 150 associates, houses a dedicated training facility and servicing clients in the USA.

ValueMomentum was drawn to Coimbatore, which has become a major hub for technology and engineering, due to its proximity to major universities and well-established educational institutions.

In its quest for deep engineering talent, especially in the areas of cloud, data & core systems, ValueMomentum found Coimbatore to be especially well placed and expects to further ramp up its presence in Coimbatore with a larger capacity and additional development centers.

Kalyan Kodali ("KK"), CEO of ValueMomentum stated, "The opening of our Regional Development Center in Coimbatore is part of ValueMomentum's long-term plan for investing in talent development to meet the growing demand for digital, data and cloud technologies from our insurance, financial services and healthcare clientele." Uma Gogineni, Chief People Officer of ValueMomentum stated, "The new development center will allow ValueMomentum to gain access to deep engineering talent in the heart of Coimbatore's tech hub to further our goals of talent development and being closer to the talent pool." About ValueMomentum ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience.

