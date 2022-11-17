Left Menu

Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end

However, there were material differences on key terms and we could not reach an agreement. Blizzard Entertainment CEO Mike Ybarra said that the firm is looking for alternatives to bring the games back to Chinese players in the future.Were immensely grateful for the passion our Chinese community has shown throughout the nearly 20 years weve been bringing our games to China through NetEase and other partners, Ybarra said.The games affected by the suspension are World of Warcraft, the StarCraft series, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch and Diablo III.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:10 IST
Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

American game developer Blizzard Entertainment said Thursday that it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements with Chinese games company NetEase end, sending NetEase's shares tumbling.

Blizzard, which partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China, said in a statement the two companies did not reach a deal to renew the agreements "that is consistent with Blizzard's operating principles and commitments to players and employees." The partnership is set to expire in January next year. Blizzard said that new sales will be "suspended in the coming days." NetEase shares plunged as much as 15 per cent in Hong Kong following the news.

In a statement, NetEase said that the expiration of its licenses with Blizzard would have "no material impact" on the company's financial results.

The company said revenues and income from the licensed Blizzard games represented "low single digits" as a total percentage of NetEase's total revenues and income last year, and in the first three quarters of 2022.

"We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with our utmost sincerity to negotiate with Activision Blizzard so that we could continue our collaboration and serve the many dedicated players in China,'' William Ding, CEO of NetEase, said in the statement. "However, there were material differences on key terms and we could not reach an agreement.'' Blizzard Entertainment CEO Mike Ybarra said that the firm is looking for alternatives to bring the games back to Chinese players in the future.

"We're immensely grateful for the passion our Chinese community has shown throughout the nearly 20 years we've been bringing our games to China through NetEase and other partners," Ybarra said.

The games affected by the suspension are World of Warcraft, the StarCraft series, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch and Diablo III.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022