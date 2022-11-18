U.S. skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile -Pentagon
The semi-official Tasnim news agency last week quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying Iran had built a hypersonic ballistic missile. "We've seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran, we remain skeptical of these reports," Sabrina Singh told a news conference.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is skeptical of reports suggesting Iran had developed a hypersonic missile, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday. The semi-official Tasnim news agency last week quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying Iran had built a hypersonic ballistic missile.
"We've seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran, we remain skeptical of these reports," Sabrina Singh told a news conference. Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, making them difficult to intercept.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabrina Singh
- Pentagon
- Tasnim
- Iran
- The United States
ALSO READ
Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia -Pentagon chief
UPDATE 1-Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia -Pentagon chief
Pentagon, U.S. arms makers to meet on labor and supply chain
Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia -Pentagon chief
Ukraine has capability to retake Kherson from Russia -Pentagon chief