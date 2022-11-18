Left Menu

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in Samsung's next flagship will have overclocked GPU

South Korean tech giant Samsung's yet-to-be-released Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones that sport new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips have already gone through the Geekbench test.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung's yet-to-be-released Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones that sport new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips have already gone through the Geekbench test. According to GSM Arena, the benchmark reported the following frequencies for the three clusters: 3.36GHz Prime core, 2.80GHz Performance cores and 2.02GHz Efficiency cores.

However, as per GSM Arena, the upcoming Samsung flagship is running at higher clocks even though the frequency of the Prime core on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip has been listed as 3.1872GHz by Qualcomm. A few days ago, Ice Universe said that the European version will use an "exclusive high-frequency version" of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

But the benchmarks observed by GSM Arena so far came from the US models, so this is probably a global thing rather than a Europe-only thing. Now the leakster has added more detail - the Prime CPU core will indeed be clocked at 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz. But also, the GPU will run faster too - 719MHz, up from 680MHz.

Qualcomm has occasionally released 'AC' versions that run at higher clocks than the base chip. For example, the Snapdragon 855 has a model number SM8150, the SM8150-AC is the 855+, which boosted the Prime core from 2.84GHz to 2.96GHz. It's not clear whether the 8 Gen 2 chip that is bound for the Galaxy S23 series will be dubbed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 or something else. But it seems that Qualcomm and TSMC found enough headroom for a decent overclock, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

