Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Shop unbelievable deals on popular brands
Amazon's Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off on Saturday, November 26, and run until Monday, November 28. During this shopping event, the e-commerce giant will be offering deep discounts across top categories, more ways to save with flexible payment options, deals on gift cards, and cashback rewards.
"Customers can shop amazing deals, including the Deal of the Day, before Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events begin. With new deals launching daily, customers can check back often to discover deals on products they love," Amazon said.
Here are some of the hottest deals you can unwrap during the Amazon Cyber Monday shopping event:
- Up to 70% off on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV
- Up to 50% off on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers
- Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems
- Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers
- Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
- Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz
- Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein
- Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys
- Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley
- Save up to 30% on select adidas footwear, apparel and accessories
- Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs
- Save on select HP, Acer, LG, and Samsung monitors
You can save even more with flexible payment options and cashback rewards.
- Both Amazon Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. Additionally, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% back on eligible purchases at Amazon.com and can earn rewards on select items in the Prime Card Bonus program. Offer valid between November 22-30.
- Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Offer valid from November 22 to November 28.
