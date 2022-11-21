Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Shop unbelievable deals on popular brands

Amazon's Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off on Saturday, November 26, and run until Monday, November 28. During this shopping event, the e-commerce giant will be offering deep discounts across top categories, more ways to save with flexible payment options, deals on gift cards, and cashback rewards.

"Customers can shop amazing deals, including the Deal of the Day, before Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events begin. With new deals launching daily, customers can check back often to discover deals on products they love," Amazon said.

Here are some of the hottest deals you can unwrap during the Amazon Cyber Monday shopping event:

Up to 70% off on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

Up to 50% off on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein

Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys

Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley

Save up to 30% on select adidas footwear, apparel and accessories

Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs

Save on select HP, Acer, LG, and Samsung monitors

You can save even more with flexible payment options and cashback rewards.