Left Menu

Meta gets an all-time high request from India for action on 91,000 accounts in Jan-Jun 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:14 IST
Meta gets an all-time high request from India for action on 91,000 accounts in Jan-Jun 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Social media giant Meta received an all-time high request, around 55,500, from India for action against around 91,000 users and accounts, the US-based firm said on Wednesday.

The US topped the list of countries with 69,363 requests seeking action on over 1.26 lakh social media accounts while India was second on the chart in terms of the total number of requests made, Meta said in its transparency report.

According to the data shared by Meta, it received 51,602 legal process requests and the rest of the 3,895 were emergency disclosure requests from India.

The total request from India has increased by 22 per cent year-on-year.

The transparency report said that it has produced some data for 66.59 per cent of the requests.

Meta also received requests to preserve around 12,800 accounts from India.

''When we receive a preservation request, we will preserve a temporary snapshot of the relevant account information but will not disclose any of the preserved records unless and until we receive formal and valid legal process,'' Meta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022