Meta gets an all-time high request from India for action on 91,000 accounts in Jan-Jun 2022

Social media giant Meta received an all-time high request, around 55,500, from India for action against around 91,000 users and accounts, the US-based firm said on Wednesday.

The US topped the list of countries with 69,363 requests seeking action on over 1.26 lakh social media accounts while India was second on the chart in terms of the total number of requests made, Meta said in its transparency report.

According to the data shared by Meta, it received 51,602 legal process requests and the rest of the 3,895 were emergency disclosure requests from India.

The total request from India has increased by 22 per cent year-on-year.

The transparency report said that it has produced some data for 66.59 per cent of the requests.

Meta also received requests to preserve around 12,800 accounts from India.

''When we receive a preservation request, we will preserve a temporary snapshot of the relevant account information but will not disclose any of the preserved records unless and until we receive formal and valid legal process,'' Meta said.

