Telangana CM congratulates Skyroot, Dhruvaspace for their success in space sector

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:26 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated the Hyderabad-based startups 'Skyroot' and 'Dhruva' for their successes in the space sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's trusted workhorse PSLV on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, including those by Dhruva.

Skyroot launched India's first private rocket on November 18.

''CM KCR congratulated the representatives of 'Skyroot' and 'Dhruva' space startups who, with the encouragement of T-Hub, created satellites through their start-up companies and successfully launched them,'' an official release said.

T-Hub is a startup incubator launched with the initiative of the state government.

Rao urged the youth to use their intellect for the country's progress and said the state government would always support young men and women who are realising their brilliant ideas through startups, the release said.

