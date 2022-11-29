Left Menu

EU Commission updates drone rules, plans measures against malicious use

The European Commission on Tuesday updated drone rules in a bid to boost a fast-growing commercial market while measures to tackle the malicious use of drones will be adopted in the near future. Drones are increasingly used in agriculture, environment, surveillance, urban planning, security and warfare, raising concerns about noise, safety and privacy.

The European Commission on Tuesday updated drone rules in a bid to boost a fast-growing commercial market while measures to tackle the malicious use of drones will be adopted in the near future.

Drones are increasingly used in agriculture, environment, surveillance, urban planning, security and warfare, raising concerns about noise, safety and privacy. According to analysts, the United States, Israel, China and Turkey are the world's top four producers of drones.

"We believe that if our strategy is implemented properly, the drone market could be worth 14.5 billion euros ($15 billion) by 2030. It could also create 145,000 new jobs in the European Union," Transport Commissioner Adina Valean told a news conference. The Commission said measures to tackle the malicious use of drones are needed because they are vulnerable to hacking and misuse.

The updated rules also single out areas for synergies between civil and defence drones. The EU executive said it will also set out criteria for a European Trusted Drone label to allow users to operate such drones safely and with confidence.

