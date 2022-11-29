Left Menu

El Salvador launches purchase offer for remaining 2023-2025 external debt

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:22 IST
El Salvador launches purchase offer for remaining 2023-2025 external debt

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday that the small Central American nation launched a purchase offer for its remaining external debt due from 2023 to 2025.

"All holders of bonds of the Republic of El Salvador can access this voluntary repurchase," Bukele said on Twitter. The invitation for holders to submit offers to tender the notes for cash is "subject to an aggregate amount not to exceed $74 million," El Salvador said in a statement.

Bukele, however, added that "last time $46 million in offerings remained outstanding." In September, El Salvador said it would

spend the maximum $360 million allowed in its offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025, underscoring that the discounted purchases resulted in the outstanding value of the bonds being reduced by $565 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing so...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022