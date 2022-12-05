Left Menu

Soccer-Japan v Croatia goes to extra time

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The World Cup last-16 match between Japan and Croatia went to extra time with the scores level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, after Ivan Perisic's brilliant goal cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener for Japan.

Perisic met Dejan Lovren's cross with a powerful header to put Croatia level 10 minutes after the interval.

Maeda had given Japan the lead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an inswinging cross into the penalty area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

