Left Menu

Amazon shopping site back up after outage

We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage. Earlier in the day, some users in the U.S. faced issues accessing the shopping site.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 22:25 IST
Amazon shopping site back up after outage

Amazon.com Inc said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday.

"We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage. Earlier in the day, some users in the U.S. faced issues accessing the shopping site. About 12,000 users reported issues as of 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's shares were down marginally amid a wider selloff in stock markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022