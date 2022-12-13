Left Menu

China health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment

A Chinese healthcare platform has started selling Pfizer's oral COVID treatment pill Paxlovid in what appears to be the first retail sale of the drug in the country, as China braces for a surge in COVID patients. Healthcare company 111.inc has started selling Paxlovid for 2,980 yuan ($426.80) per box, the sales page on the app showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:05 IST
China health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese healthcare platform has started selling Pfizer's oral COVID treatment pill Paxlovid in what appears to be the first retail sale of the drug in the country, as China braces for a surge in COVID patients.

Healthcare company 111.inc has started selling Paxlovid for 2,980 yuan ($426.80) per box, the sales page on the app showed on Tuesday. People can purchase the medication on the app if they submit a positive COVID-19 test result.

Chinese media Yicai reported in March that Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been used to treat high-risk patients in hospitals in at least eight provinces. ($1 = 6.9822 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022