Twitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 00:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.

The move would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off thousands of employees, while seesawing on how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.

