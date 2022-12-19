Left Menu

The HR-Tech leader Zimyo launches its Christmas & New Year sale

Zimyo offers employers to grant their workforce the gift of the best employee experience with Zimyo HR Payroll Software at an attractive 30 off.Zimyo is a leading platform that offers top-tier employee experience with its 40 cloud-based suite of modules.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:55 IST
It's that time of the year and people everywhere are searching for great deals to bag. As important as it is to gift friends and family during the holiday season, the same goes for gifting the employees. Zimyo offers employers to grant their workforce the gift of the best employee experience with Zimyo HR & Payroll Software at an attractive 30% off.

Zimyo is a leading platform that offers top-tier employee experience with its 40+ cloud-based suite of modules. Solutions like HR & Payroll Management, Performance Management System (PMS), Applicant Tracking Software (ATS), Employee Engagement, Time & Attendance Management, and additional Employee Benefits assist organizations in the talent management lifecycle.

Let every day of this holiday season be filled with joy and immense workforce satisfaction by grabbing HR and Payroll software at such exciting prices. Now is the best time to take advantage of the offer and boost organizational goals.

A happy workforce builds a happy and profitable business. Zimyo allows a company to manage the entire employee force at a single place. Track and monitor their work, time, and attendance. Process payroll in just 3 clicks and remunerate the employees on time. Set goals and objectives, track them and recognize the achievers at the end of the period. Hire the best talents from the industry talent pools by posting on multiple job boards in a click.

All this and much more at a single platform - Zimyo. The SaaS experts definitely brought Christmas early for everyone. To avail the offer quickly, just click the link below and book a slot. Don't miss the opportunity to augment the organization's culture.

Click here and avail the 30% off on HR and Payroll Software offer - Avail Offer Festivals are a good time for employers to make their workforce feel special. Zimyo's product suite is a good choice for organizations to digitize the workplace, gain freedom from paperwork, and leverage a sense of satisfaction and boosted productivity.

Contact: sales@zimyo.com Phone: +91-9311776363 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871514/Zimyo_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

