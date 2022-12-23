HCL Healthcare recognized as Top 15 Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech by Great Place to Work

HCL Healthcare, one of India's largest corporate healthcare service providers, has been recognized among the Top 15 Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech for the year 2022 by Great Place to Work. This accreditation focuses on companies that provide a stronger, more diverse workplace culture that encourages high performance and trust.

The organization has done immense work towards developing a stronger and more diverse culture at the workplace under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman and CEO, HCL Healthcare. He states, ''As a young enterprise to be recognized in the Top 15 Best Workplaces in Pharma, Healthcare and Biotech is a great privilege. This recognition is a testament to the people, energy, and spirit that makes HCL Healthcare great. Our most significant resource is our workforce, and our policies are motivated by ideas that make us people-centric, fostering an environment where everyone has the chance to grow and succeed.'' At HCL Healthcare, every individual is important and an equal contributor to building the culture and values in which the company takes pride. It collaborates towards a common aim of promoting a culture of health and wellness in the corporate sector of India by offering cutting-edge healthcare solutions to all employers and employees of varied Industries and segments. The future of healthcare lies not only in treating but predicting diseases. HCL Healthcare is building a futuristic organization that harnesses the power of prevention & data access to help improve tens of thousands of lives.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, of Great Place To Work India, states, ''We encourage more leaders to invest in their workplace culture and catalyze it as an incubator for the success of their organizations. Intentional collaborative work cultures, particularly in the healthcare industry, frequently result in superior solutions that can help the entire world.'' About HCL Healthcare HCL Healthcare is a pioneer in delivering a wide range of preventive health and wellness solutions to the Indian corporate sector. The services include – building Worksite clinics, preventive health checks, Radiology and diagnostics, Specialist Doctor Consultations, COVID Care Management, Vaccinations, At-Home Care, Life Coach Services, Female employee care Programs including Gynae Consultations, BLS Trainings, Wellness sessions, and EAP solutions.

Today, the company is serving employees of multinational entities including HCL Technologies, GMR, Make My Trip, ST Micro, Global Investment Banking firms, and Shiv Nadar Group Companies, to name a few, and has delivered healthcare services to more than 5,00,000 customers and employees more than 650 experienced personnel for corporate and in-clinic operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)