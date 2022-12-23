OnePlus rolls out December Android security patch to OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 F.15 to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T units in Europe. This update bumps up the Android security patch levels of these handsets to December 2022.

As always, the OTA is rolling out gradually, starting with a small group of users. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Below is the complete update changelog (via)

System

Improves system stability.

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

As already mentioned, this update is rolling out in the EU region only.

In parallel, the OxygenOS 13 C.15 is rolling out to the OnePlus 10R units in India. The update includes the November 2022 Android security patch and also fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves system stability.

Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.

Haven't received the update notification yet? Head over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and videography, the OnePlus 10R sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture and EIS support.

The OnePlus 10R is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support while the Endurance Edition comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.