France to sell 2 observation satellites to Poland -minister

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:59 IST
France to sell 2 observation satellites to Poland -minister

France and Poland have signed a deal for the sale of two French observation satellites to Poland, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

"This major contract reflects Poland's trust in our technology and industry," Lecornu said after meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw. The Polish Armament Agency said the net value of the deal is around 575 million euros ($611.69 million) and that the launch into space of the Polish satellites produced by Airbus Defence & Space is to be completed by 2027.

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

