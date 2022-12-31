Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry
South Korea conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle, the country's defence ministry said on Friday. Earlier on Friday, South Korean media reported multiple citings of an unidentified flying object over the country's airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- South Korea
- South Korean
- defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uno Minda, South Korea's Asentec sign pact for design, manufacturing of wheel speed sensors
South Korea's parliament passes 2023 budget bill
India presents great potential for growth: South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy
South Korea's Yoon slams response to North drones, vows to create drone unit
South Korea's Yoon slams response to North drones, vows to create drone unit