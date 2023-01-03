Airtel rolls out 5G services in Indore

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its cutting-edge 5G services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company is gradually constructing its network and completing the rollout, therefore customers with 5G-enabled devices can access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Airtel is currently providing its 5G services in Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and other select locations. In the near future, the company will expand its network and make its services available throughout the city.

The Airtel 5G Plus promises to offer massive speeds, allowing superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. It will also provide the best voice experience and work on all 5G smartphones while being kinder to the environment.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.