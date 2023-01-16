Sennheiser announces exclusive deals on its premium products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

Kickstarting the 2023 with exciting offers, Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced exciting offers across its range of best-selling products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Starting from 15th January 2023 for netizens and 14th January for Prime Members, the sale will offer customers an opportunity to get hands-on with Sennheiser premium products such as Sennheiser MKE 400, Sennheiser XS Lav, Sennheiser HD 280 PRO, Sennheiser MKE 200, Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 25 Plus, Sennheiser EW 112P G4 – A1, Sennheiser E835-S and Sennheiser IE 100 Pro.

One of the most significant products, ideal for YouTube, Vlogging, Wedding Filmmakers and Mobile Journalism, the MKE 400 will be available for purchase at an attractive price of INR 12,825. The microphone is a compact, highly directional on-camera shotgun microphone designed to isolate and enhance the audio for any video. Meticulously crafted to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 will be available at an exciting price of INR 5,490. The Mobile kit features a directional design which captures the sound of the subject while rejecting unwanted background noise. Elaborating on the announcement, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India said, ''We are excited to start the year by extending exclusive discounts and offers to our customers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Our aim has always been to add cheer on special occasions and give our customers a chance to experience the premium range of our professional products. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers across our entire range of product portfolio and are hopeful to receive the same love during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to kickstart 2023.'' Built to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 will be available at an exciting price of INR 5,490. Sennheiser MKE 200 features a directional on-camera microphone with built-in wind protection and shock absorption for enhanced in-camera audio. It includes 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables for compatibility with DSLR and mirrorless cameras or mobile devices.

The perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications on mobile devices and computers, the XS Lav is available at an attractive price of INR 2,599. Mobile Omnidirectional Condenser lavalier microphone is ideal for Content creators, YouTubers, Vloggers and Home Videos.

Particularly crafted wired over-ear headphones, designed to exceed the demands of the professional environment for home & recording studio,Sennheiser 280 PRO headphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 6,279. Additionally, the Sennheiser IE100 Pro in- Ear monitoring headphones, created for musicians on stage, will be available for purchase at INR 8,586.

Ideal for DJ, monitoring, podcasting and cameraman monitoring, the iconic and legendary Sennheiser HD25 Plusheadphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 11,990. The Sennheiser HD25 Plus is the ultimate version of the now legendary headphone and comes with coiled cable, an additional straight cable, a second set of ear cushions and a protective pouch.

About the Sennheiser brand We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser. www.sennheiser.com www.sennheiser-hearing.com

