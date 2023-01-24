Croma infiniti-Retail to take up rapid expansion in next FY

Left Menu

Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail which operates consumer electronics store chain under the Croma brand has drawn up rapid expansion plan in the next financial year, the company said on Tuesday.The company recently launched its 300th store in the city.Croma launched around 100 new stores this year and plans rapid expansion in the next financial year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:03 IST
Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail which operates consumer electronics store chain under the 'Croma' brand has drawn up 'rapid expansion' plan in the next financial year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company recently launched its 300th store in the city.

Croma launched around 100 new stores this year and plans rapid expansion in the next financial year. Croma has been expanding its footprint in Tier II and III towns to reach more people, the company said in a statement.

With the inauguration of the 300th store in Chennai, the company has 19 stores in Tamil Nadu.

''We are elated to have surpassed the milestone of 300 stores spanning across the top 100 plus cities of India. With our growing retail presence, our aim is to delight our customers with a world class shopping experience, expert advice and assured lifetime service,'' Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd MD and CEO Avijit Mitra said.

''We will continue to expand our service across India with stores and croma.com,'' he said.

The company has revamped its website www.croma.com to enhance online shopping experience for its more than 30 million monthly traffic. The 300th store in Sholinganallur is spread across 10,000 sq ft offering a range of products including televisions, smartphones, digital devices, home appliances among others.

