Google redesigns its Gboard app, brings revamped toolbar

American tech giant Google's keyboard app for Android, Gboard, which has been the staple for messaging and typing on millions if not billions of devices out there, is now getting a redesign.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 05:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 05:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Google's keyboard app for Android, Gboard, which has been the staple for messaging and typing on millions if not billions of devices out there, is now getting a redesign. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, Android Police has found out that the app is being redesigned, and beta testers already got to see where the changes are.

The major visual improvement is a revamped toolbar, allowing users to customize it with more than four options, and the voice search button can finally be removed. The circle and arrow in the present version only reveal or hide four customisable features. A fourth shortcut will be added due to the button's shift to a four-square design and the removal of the three-dot menu, reported GSM Arena.

The micro-menu of features is also redesigned, leaving room for more customizations to arrive in the future. Instead of six circles taking up all the place, we will have rectangles. Google is also working on a new Privacy menu within Gboard's settings. It is mostly featured from the Advanced menu, but is now under a new tab, making it easier to navigate and control the privacy features of the keyboard app.

As per GSM Arena, the Beta program is open for everyone through Google Play, and the new version is 12.6.06.491625702. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

